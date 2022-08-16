Plans to age well at home Advertising Feature

Look ahead: Once you turn 65, know there are many options for staying in your own home, no matter the state of your health. Photo: Shutterstock

As a senior, it is a wise move to have a guide or map in place, not only for yourself, but also any family members. This is just in case there is a change in your well-being. For example if you have a serious fall, it's on the cards that your circumstances will change temporarily or even permanently for you.



This guide's full of tips to help you identify your situation, develop a plan and realise that things could change because of unexpected illness.

Before you start your journey you need to be 65 years or older to receive services from My Aged Care.

You will need your Medicare card number for registering either on the telephone or on the website. If applicable, have your medication list ready.

1: Register with My Aged Care 1800 200 422 while you are well. It is advised that you register even if you don't need help now - just say 'no services required at this stage'. It is advisable to also register your representative and their medicare number.

2: Having registered, and should your circumstance(s) change, ring My Aged Care, advise of yours or spouses or carer's changes and that you would appreciate an assessment to discuss options (services, equipment installation etc) available to assist you to manage the changes being experienced, but you still wish /hope to stay at home.

Remember as well as government funded or subsidised programs there are private providers (you pay full cost), offering domestic care, indoors and out.

To ensure you know your way around what type of care you need - you can refer to this comprehensive definitions list which includes:

Post Acute Care(PAC) provides short term community-based services and home -based therapy to help patients recover at home after leaving hospital. During this period, can consider ongoing care ,support, enquire costs etc.and arrange same.

Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP)- the Commonwealth Program is the entry level for people over 65 and who need basic assistance to live independently at home or unit in a village.

Consumer Directed Care provides for opportunity to say how funds allocated to you via the HCP scheme are used.

Flexible Care acknowledges the range of needs of aged care recipients who may require a different care approach than first provided through mainstream residential or home care.

Transitional Care is a short term program between acute care or rehabilitation and either returning home or needing Residential Aged Care. In Bendigo it is available at Golden Oaks.

Home Care Package Program(HCP) provides more complex, coordinated, personalised care in the home. It offers 4 levels of care to progressively support people with basic, low, intermediate or high care needs and includes nursing & allied health services.

Brokerage is the purchase of service(s) from a service provider to meet needs of either CHSP or HCP Client.

Respite Care is a short stay scheme either for a few hours, a day, week-end or longer period in a Residential Care facility. Participating in any of these Respite programs is an excellent way of transitioning into Residential Care.

Residential Aged Care is provided in facilities for folk unable to live independently in their own homes.

Most facilities offer three room categories: standard, premium, superior or deluxe. Fees may vary due to the room category and who owns the facility - Government, not-for-profit or private-for-profit.

Advance Care Planning is a process of planning for your health care for a time when you cannot make or communicate your decisions. Benefits include people who have ACP do experience less anxiety, depression, stress etc.

The Medical Treatment Planning and Decisions Act 2016 came into effect March 2018. It provides and creates a legally binding Advanced Care Directive.

Ruth Hosking OAM, is a member of Council on the Ageing (COTA) Vic. 'Trial Navigator Research' team. It reports monthly to the Government appointed panel which is collating the information.

