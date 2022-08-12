St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Coleman calls for Riverwood Estate plan to go back to the drawing board

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 12 2022 - 8:15am, first published 5:43am
Federal member for Banks, David Coleman has called on the State Government to withdraw the latest master plan for the redevelopment of the Riverwood Estate, labelling it as 'completely inappropriate' for the community.

