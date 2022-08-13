Weekly Wrap: Ollie Ollie Ollie, Oi Oi Oi!

Hello readers,
It may be a little late, but considering a technical muck-up meant no Weekly Wrap last week, let's start with a big congratulations to Commonwealth Games golden fella, Caringbah's Ollie Hoare.
In one of the greatest performances of the Commonwealth Games, an epic never say die finish saw Ollie power into the final straight, rising from fourth place to snatch the gold medal on the line.
Ollie is the second Australian male athlete to win Commonwealth Games gold in the 1500m, after Herb Elliott in 1958.
We salute you mate. Truly inspiring.
Now to another local champion of a different kind.
Sydney Technical High School student Joshua Zhi was declared winner of the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship.
Joshua, 15 from Hurstville, made the final four from a field of 35 young pianists. He impressed the judges with a magnificent performance featuring 'C. Vine: Piano Sonata No.1, Lento,' and 'Leggiero e legato.'
And further proof that our glorious region is full of stars, St Patrick's College student Helena Ristevski has been declared Miss Teen Universal International 2022.
The 16-year-old teenager from Sylvania Waters competed against girls from across the world, to take out a cash prize, trip to Hawaii and luggage.
In her time away from the glitz and glamour, Helena volunteers for several charities including Kookaburra Kids, Star Kids and Beyond Blue.
Also making headlines this week, a parliamentary inquiry into the compulsory acquisition of land and homes by the government for transport projects, shows the system is in need of review.
The inquiry, which considered several recent project examples, including the attempted compulsory acquisition of nine homes at Jannali for a commuter car park, found that the current system is cold and confronting.
"The process of acquisition is not simply a business transaction," said MLC Abigail Boyd in a foreword to the inquiry report. "The current process, which has been shown to be distressing for those having their properties acquired, appears to have been used in a way that is clearly contrary to the intent of the legislation."
In other news Federal member for Banks, David Coleman has called on the State Government to withdraw the latest master plan for the redevelopment of the Riverwood Estate, labelling it as 'completely inappropriate' for the community.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate which provides for the construction of 3,900 dwellings ranging from three to 12-storeys.
"The State Government's proposal to quadruple the number of people living in the Riverwood Housing Estate area is completely inappropriate," Mr Coleman said.
A a community meeting to discuss the plan will be held on Tuesday, 16 August at 6pm at the Church Hall, Riverwood Punchbowl Anglican Church, 9 Littleton Street Riverwood.
As always, this is a mere snippet of the week's events. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
