Community group Wondering Women, which was set up to promote wellness and wellbeing and now has 1800 members in Sutherland Shire, is reaching out in a new way.
More than 30 members have trained and become accredited to provide mental health first aid, enabling them to identify people who are struggling, and provide support while directing them to professional help.
Advertisement
Further training courses, including one with a focus on youth, will be held in September and are open to anyone in the community - female or male.
Training and accreditation is through national not-for-profit organisation Mental Health First Aid Australia,.
Wondering Women, which was founded in Sutherland Shire by Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Crane in 2016, connects women through regular walks and other activities.
The group also strives to "make a difference" in other ways in the community, such as when they collected a semi-trailer load of goods for the flood-ravaged north coast earlier this year.
Joyce Campbell, the group's trainer, said first aid was the first stage of their Cloud 9 Community Mental Health Program.
"People who do the course have the knowledge so, if the need arises, they can help someone in their family, a friend or the wider community," she said.
"One in five Australians have experienced a mental health illness during the last 12 months." Further information, email: WWCloud9community@gmail.com
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.