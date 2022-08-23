After operating an accreditation and certification consultancy in the scientific sector from her home, Maree Stewart was drawn to a new hub for startup businesses.
Ms Stewart's business, MAS management Systems, was among the first to move in when the nandin Innovation Centre opened at ANSTO at Lucas Heights in 2018.
"I was attracted by the idea of putting some distance between home and work life and also joining a like-minded community with the opportunity for mentoring and networking," she said.
With support from others at the hub, Ms Stewart has since launched two more start-up businesses in the same field.
"You might start off with something that seems impossible to do, but everyone brings their own insight and helps you to articulate and then finesse it," she said.
Ms Stewart said there were also great networking opportunities.
"From my take on other innovation hubs, the thing nandin is doing that others don't necessarily do well is to reach out beyond the shire," she said.
nandin, meaning "look ahead" in the Dharawal language, provides office space, hot desks and lab suites across fields such as cyber security, IoT, artificial intelligence and machine-based learning.
The number of occupants has grown to 35 in four years, with member businesses raising more than $3.9 million in capital.
nandin was recently awarded a $430,000 NSW Government Boosting Business Innovation Program grant to further enhance and expand its innovation ecosystem.
ANSTO's director of innovation and commercialisation, Dr Tim Boyle, said this "recognises the impact nandin is having not just here in Sydney, but across the state, the country and even the globe".
Dr Boyle, said nandin's vision was to foster a collaborative and creative environment.
"We support our members at every stage of development, from providing the opportunity to connect with ANSTO's phenomenal research capabilities and knowledge, right through to getting their product to market," he said.
"nandin has an incredibly vibrant community involving startups, graduates, researchers and small business.
"By working together these relationships provide a combined knowledge and opportunity to develop ingenious solutions to solve the challenges and problems we're facing as a modern society.
"And it's not just about developing those ideas and solutions - but bringing them to life as innovative products and services."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
