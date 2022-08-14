The Dragons spirited late comeback just failed against the Raiders on Sunday leaving them with a 22-24 loss and ending their hopes of making the finals in 2022.
In the end the Red V will rue making costly errors at the start of each half - which saw them drop the ball on their opening set and then kick out on the full to start the second half - against Canberra, who were without their suspended coach Ricky Stuart and the Green Machine made them pay both times.
Advertisement
Trailing 24-12 with 14 minutes left in the game, St George Illawarra scored twice to set up a classic finish, with only a missed sideline conversion from Zac Lomax denying them the chance to take the match to golden point.
It was too little too late but Dragons playmaker Talatau Amone was outstanding, scoring three tries in the afternoon exhibition.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he was very proud of the effort.
" I thought it was a fantastic effort. We were both playing for our seasons and I couldn't have been prouder of the endeavour and the want in the team but in vital stages we leaked points, 22 should have been enough to win the game.
"I thought Talatau Amone was outstanding... in our most important game of the year I thought he really stood up. It's probably a little bit ironic isn't it, compared to the last game, we just ran out of time."he said
The Dragons play again on Sunday in round 23, at home to the Titans at WIN Stadium where they will play a double header against the Titans to launch the start of the NRLW season.
In good news for the Red V women,the National Rugby League has announced that the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership will now open the new Allianz Stadium on Friday, September 2.
The Sydney Roosters-St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW game - the 2021 Grand Final rematch - will be played as a double header with the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL Round 25 match, marking it the first official sporting event at the new stadium.
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said history will be made on Friday, September 2- the first ever match on Allianz Stadium - an NRLW fixture.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.