St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Red V leaves it too late

By John Veage
August 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Season done: Another close loss sees the Red V miss the 2022 semi finals for a fourth straight year out of the top eight. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons spirited late comeback just failed against the Raiders on Sunday leaving them with a 22-24 loss and ending their hopes of making the finals in 2022.

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Local News

