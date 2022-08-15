In what could have been a danger game, playing a team sitting 15th but with a renewed enthusiasm in recent weeks under the guidance of interim coach Brett Kimmorley, the Sharks scored six tries and powered past the Tigers in Tamworth.
A dominant opening half at Scully Park, set the Sharks up for their 36-12 victory over the Wests Tigers on Saturday, which kept them inside the NRL top four.
They sit in third, one win above the Storm with games against Manly, Bulldogs and the Knights to come.
Once again the Cronulla forward pack showed their strength through the middle, with props Royce Hunt and Braden Hamlin-Uele getting over for tries and unheralded Cameron McInnes putting in a huge effort from the interchange, running for 138 metres and making 36 tackles in his time on the field.
It was a big night for third-generation Shark, rookie fullback Kade Dykes whose dad Adam and grandfather John also played for the club, going over for his first try in the NRL.
One low point was Sharks prop Toby Rudolf leaving the field with 15 minutes left in the match with an MCL problem and will be sent for scans to determine the severity of the injury.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon was almost happy with the performance, knowing they still have to step up.
"I thought everyone fulfilled their roles quite well and it was mostly a strong performance .
"Attitude was good and for the most part, performance was also good."
It had been a tough week with the Sharks joining the NRL in mourning the tragic and sudden passing of former player Paul Green.
Shark #290, Green played 95 top grade games for the Cronulla club from 1994-1998, before going onto become a premiership-winner, first as a player at the Roosters, then as a coach of the North Queensland Cowboys.
He represented the Sharks in the 1997 Super League Grand Final,and was at PointsBet Stadium last week celebrating the annual Great White Sharks 'Old Boys' reunion, in the company of friends and former teammates.
The Sharks now travel to 4 Pines Park at Manly to play the Sea Eagles on Saturday night-Up Up Cronulla.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
