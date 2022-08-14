Stage set for Beauty and the Beast

The curtains will draw for the upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast Jr, and there on centre stage will be Keira Blackmore.
The Peakhurst rising star steps into the main role of Belle, who will showcase her talents in front of an audience, bringing a classic fairytale to life.
Keira, 15, will star in the City Kids Theatre production, which is showing at the Bryan Brown Theatre at Bankstown during the September school holidays.
She will perform on September 28 at 7pm, and on September 29 at 11am and 5pm.
No stranger to performing arts, Keira has been in more than 10 musical theatre productions, in roles including Elle Woods in Legally Blonde Jr, Rafiki in Lion King Jr, and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Jr.
The Year 9 student from Marist Catholic College Penshurst also studies ballet at Dance Theatre Network at Roselands and musical theatre and jazz at Davin Griffith-Jones School of Performing Arts.
Her vocal coach is Margi de Ferranti, her acting coach is Ana Maria Belo and she is represented by Jenni Anderson Management.
"I am so excited to be playing Belle, she is such a great character to play," Keira said.
"I have been doing musical theatre since I was eight years old and singing since I was seven years old and I love performing and bringing characters to life on stage.
"City Kids Theatre do really high quality productions from the costuming, and the choreography. Davin allows me to bring my own uniqueness to the role".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
