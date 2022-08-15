Don't tell these mums they're just mums - these ones mean business.
Amy Thompson of Loftus and Tara Ient of Sylvania have been announced as finalists in the AusMumpreneur Awards.
The national awards celebrate the innovative business ventures of working mothers. Presented by The Women's Business School, the annual awards recognise outstanding success in business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.
The accolades were also designed to acknowledge women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
Mrs Thompson and Mrs Ient are the united brains behind Cubbi Buddi.
Made in Australia, their products are essentially soft children's play lounges that can be creatively transformed into anything a child imagines - cubby houses, climbing mountains, towers, sleepover solutions and for quiet time relaxation.
The two shire women have been selected in the category of 'People's Product Choice' and 'Parents and Children's Resource' for their fused vision.
Cubbi Buddi was born out a little under two years ago from a desire to combine the pair's paediatric occupational therapy qualifications and busy young family life experiences.
They were further encouraged during the design process by the COVID-19 pandemic, when they realised children needed a way to burn energy indoors safely and ensure their development remained on track during lockdowns.
Both ladies have five children under six years of age between them.
"We are very aware of the energy and chaos that tiny humans can bring to a house, especially on rainy days," they said.
"We observed that our kids craved movement, which often resulted in lounge cushions being pulled apart to be jumped on, rolled on, carried from room to room and anything else but sitting on them...our kids are our inspiration for this business.
"There was also a huge gap in the Australian market for a high quality all Australian made play lounge that would give little ones a way to learn and regulate their bodies but also look beautiful in homes."
The winner will be announced in September.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
