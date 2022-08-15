A fun-filled weekend of family festivities is coming back to Oatley West - and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
After COVID-19 delayed its 2020 celebrations, Oatley West Public School's festival returns this year - with an ambitious goal to smash its previous fundraising record.
On August 26-28 the school is hosting its highly anticipated community festival.
Celebrating more than 40 years of fete fun and 75 years of learning, the school will open its gate to welcome back its first students who walked into the classroom in 1947.
This is Oatley West Public School's major fundraising event of the year, run entirely by volunteers and supported by St George businesses.
All profits from the festival go directly to the P&C and back into the school for students.
In 2019 the school raised more than $41,000, and this year it's hoping to beat that number.
There will be art exhibitions showcasing students' talents, Aboriginal art, rides, market stalls, food, entertainment.
Opening night (for ages 18 and older) is August 26 from 7pm-11pm, with art, food, wine and live music in the school hall. Early bird tickets before August 20 are $35 including one drink and finger food. After that date, tickets are $40.
Guests including school alumni will take a trip down memory lane and listen to recalled memories from days gone by. Former principals and students will share their old school day experiences, and there will be a memorabilia display.
The free festival weekend begins on August 27-28 from 10am-4pm will be family fun central.
A highlight will be the art gallery in the school hall that will be on for the duration of the festival. Working directly with professional artists, and a range of galleries, the school secured a collection of paintings, drawings, photography and limited-edition prints.
Not to be missed is the Kids Art Project, an opportunity for pupils to be involved by showcasing their artworks, which have been created within the theme of 'me'. Participating students created a self portrait on their canvas and have celebrated their unique identities.
Tunes and melodies will provide the outdoor atmosphere, with the main stage lighting up with band performances and dance troupes.
Children will enjoy getting their hands dirty in the plaster funhouse, and will be inspired to use their imagination plus a whole lot of glitter.
Of course what is a festival without pony rides, and there to give the kids a ride will be some friendly horses for a gentle stroll across the field.
For the sweet-toothed, there will be a chocolate toss game, prize wheel and fairy floss, washed down with a bubble tea and lick of gelato. But perhaps a bite of a classic bacon and egg roll or sausage sandwich will do the trick ahead of the sugar rush. For adults there will be tasty Portuguese chicken burgers hot off the grill, Gozleme and Spanish nachos.
A variety of cookies, slices, cakes, cupcakes and other baked goods will be on sale, and attendees will be inspired by the flavours of Asia at the cooking stall.
If market stalls are your go-to, there will be colourful blooms, fashion accessories, a bargain trash and treasure and competitions.
"We are so excited to be back after a two-year break," Sarah Cummings, who is on the planning committee, said.
"Originally started as the art and craft fair, this is a great fundraiser for the school but more importantly it is a chance for our whole community to come together for a great weekend of food, entertainment and above all, fun.
"We have really missed it and it's wonderful to see the kids, staff and families getting involved in all the preparations.
"Many ex-students, staff and local historical groups have generously donated photos and other items and the current students have been researching life across the years so we have some wonderful memorabilia on display from both the school and festival over the years."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
