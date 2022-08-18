It's not quite a century but pretty close - and certainly reason to celebrate.
Advertisement
Engadine Public School is preparing to mark 90 years of educating children, and the community is invited to take a trip down memory lane.
On Saturday, August 27, the primary school is swinging open the school gates to past and present students, staff, family and friends - many of whom no doubt have special memories of the old school days.
Ahead of the official anniversary, the school has dusted off its original timber classroom desks, musical instruments and bell, which is still used on occasion as a back-up to the electric bell.
The return of the fete is being welcomed with open arms, after the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on other annual school celebrations.
P&C Coordinator, Amanda Yock, said everyone was thrilled at the upcoming major calendar event.
"After a few years of not being able to hold any major fundraising events, we're so excited to be able to hold this great day of fun and celebration not just for our school community but for the whole community," she said.
"All the money raised from the fete will go directly back to the school and will provide improved resources and learning opportunities for the students."
Projects on the school wish list include a new inclusive playground environment, re-surfacing of the school oval, renovating the school amenities block and replacing interactive whiteboards.
There will be more than 50 stalls on the day of the fete including 10 different food options.
An event highlight will be the cake cutting ceremony at 10.30am when the oldest former student, Marci, a 95-year-old who was in the first Kindergarten class, will slice the celebratory dessert with the school's youngest Kindergarten pupil.
A family fun filled day of entertainment will feature rides, a raffle, silent auction and Australian 'speed artist' Sarah Rowan, performing at 12.15pm.
Memorabilia will delight former students with a photo display.
Join the celebrations from 9am-3pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.