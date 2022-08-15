Cronulla is home to 12 new boutique residences, which have been created by award-winning developer, Fiducia.
'Callista', the newly-launched build was inspired by Mediterranean living, and is derived from the Greek word for 'most beautiful'.
Fiducia assembled its team of creative talents, including renowned interior designer Chloe Matters, who is known for delivering luxury with tone and softness. She most recently completed the interior design of streetwear icon and founder of PE Nation, Pip Edwards' Rose Bay apartment.
It also features architecture by Cronulla Architect, Peter Courvaras.
Residents will be free to indulge in private access to a pool, barbecue area, outdoor shower and surfboard racks.
Prices begin at $2.2 million for a courtyard two-bedroom apartment, and range up $7.3 million for the crown jewel - a four-bedroom bedroom ultra-luxe penthouse.
Fiducia has won awards from Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA NSW), Housing Industry Australia (HIA), REINSW and The Urban Developer for design excellence and execution in the development space.
"Cronulla has always held a piece of our heart and it was only a matter of time before we found the perfect site for our vision," Fiducia Development Director, Marie Doyle, said.
"Callista offers something for a range of buyers from young professionals, downsizers with a love for beachside proximity or locals simply seeking an upgrade in living."
"We wanted to bring together an organic palette rich in texture with elements of rustic stone, natural whites and materials that conjured up that effortless feeling of summer on the Mediterranean coast," Mrs Doyle said.
Highland has been appointed as the exclusive selling agent on the project.
"Callista is going to set a new benchmark for luxury apartment living in Cronulla," Highland Chief Executive, David Highland, said.
"With an obvious nod to European design and styling not seen before in Cronulla, Callista will offer buyers something very special."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
