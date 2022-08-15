St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fiducia brings 'Callista' to Cronulla

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:25am
Fresh: 'Callista' is the latest Cronulla residential project by property developer, Fiducia.

Cronulla is home to 12 new boutique residences, which have been created by award-winning developer, Fiducia.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

