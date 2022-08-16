Care for any stage of your ageing needs Advertising Feature

EXPERIENCE MATTERS: At St Vincent's Aged Care Heathcote dedicated staff will care for your loved ones. Photo: Sebastian Photography

At St Vincent's Care Heathcote they cater for all stages of your aged care journey.

The facilities at Heathcote have been operational since 1986. They were previously owned by the Archdiocese who handed them over to St Vincent's in September 2019 when the need for more aged care services became apparent.

NSW Consumer Engagement Manager Michelle Mitri said the site has been well established in the community for more than 40 years.

"Most of the locals know somebody who is involved with St Vincent's Care or have used our services in one way or another," she said.

"St Vincent's Care has a real feel of community about it. We offer all stages of care where people can easily transition with us on their aged care journey." With some 230 staff members, the Heathcote centre offers the full range of aged care services, including residential care, retirement living, home care and private fee for service care.

Ms Mitri said St Vincent's was a trusted brand in its field.

"Since taking over John Paul Village we are becoming known in the community," she said.

"St Vincent's Heathcote offers a range of services in aged care for an aging population.

"We have caring and dedicated staff and we are set in the beautiful national park."

Ms Mitri said the rise of home care has seen a trend of more people using this kind of service in order to be able to remain in their homes independently for longer. "People sit at home struggling and don't know their options and it's often an emergency that brings them to our door," she said.



"For that reason it is useful to seek out information before it gets to that point.

"People need time to plan appropriately so that the best decisions can be made for each individual."

Keen supporters of the local community, St Vincent's sponsors the local Waratahs football club and holds hold regular seminars for the general public.