'Freedom on the Water' was the slogan of the day as students with disabilities showed they were more than willing and able to set sail.
As part of an inclusive program run by Sailability, children with physical and mental disabilities took to their mini-boats for a watery adventure.
Kogarah Bay Sailing Club bathed in sunshine on August 17 when about 20 students donned their life-jackets and jumped on board.
Peter Hogan from Sailability says the popular, international program was a big hit, giving students and their teachers the chance to let loose and network in the fresh air.
"This year we are getting going again after somewhat of an absence on the water," he said.
"It just seems to work - especially for kids with autism, it puts them on the water, and the smell, the movement, the fresh air - the kids are just so happy, you have to tear them away to take them back to school."
He said the 100 per cent volunteer initiative was about getting kids into an activity they could do.
"The three-metre, two-person tiny little boats are easy to sail and lovely for the job - they are specially designed so it's impossible to tip them over. Kids feel safe going out with one other person," Mr Hogan said.
A total of 12 Hansa boats were out on the bay, giving children a break from their daily school routines.
"We have many schools - we had about 20 kids - that's a lot for us," Mr Hogan said.
"They get to meet other kids, and the teachers really like it. Volunteers can also come along and we can quickly get them up to being able to take a child out on the water."
He says quite a few students have even competed as part of the program, which was first introduced to Australia in the 1990s.
"Nothing from our club, but children with a vision impairment have gone on to racing in other Sailability branches," he said.
From September 24, the club invites anyone with a disability in the community to have a sail. Volunteers are also welcome. No sailing experience is necessary. See Sailability Kogarah Bay on Facebook for more details.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
