Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Play and explore this National Science Week

This week is National Science Week (13-21 August 2022), an annual celebration of science and technology, inspired by Australians of all ages.
I am proud to share that Council will be offering different STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities at Hurstville Library on Saturday, 20 August.
Advertisement
The day will start with a hands-on STEM workshop from Tinkery teaching Pepakura, a form of crafting used to construct 3D models. You will get to learn the basics of electronics and modelling to create your own light up Pepakura mask.
Other activities during the day include a fantastic bubble show, virtual reality design-a-thon and sea explorations, drop-in STEM and tabletop explorations and a range of interactive workshops.
There's even a chance to make your own kaleidoscope or wind-up chariot racer for those who like to get hands on or want to take their creations home.
It will be a fun-filled day of events and there are many different activities for the whole family to experience. Come along and celebrate National Science Week with us.
For more information or to book, visit our What's On page via https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Community/Events/Whats-On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.