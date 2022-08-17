Shire pooches prepare to be pampered, preened and petted.
Kicking off at South Village, Kirrawee, on Saturday, August 20, it's the inaugural Bark Fest event.
The week-long event through to August 28 celebrates International Dog Week.
Expect some 'pawsome' activities - 'puparazzi pet pawtraits', where you can round up your furry friends to strike a pose for a photo.
Customers will receive a doggy tote bag if they spend $30 in-centre, and for the kids, Paw Patrol's Chase, Marshall and the gang will be roaming for a meet and greet from 11am-2pm on August 27.
Play & Pooch will be there offering free dog grooming tips, and there will be free 'puppacinos' and 'pupcakes' from 7th Heaven Cafe, plus free face painting and balloon twisting.
Be sure to also check out 'vanity fur' - a best dressed photo competition open to all dogs. Dog owners can upload a photo of their pet in their finest outfit for a chance to win a $1000 Coles gift card.
