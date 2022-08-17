St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

South Village hosts Bark Fest 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Paws up: South Village at Kirrawee is hosting Bark Fest, a week-long celebration of dogs, until August 28.

Shire pooches prepare to be pampered, preened and petted.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

