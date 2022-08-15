Event for shire's retired police

Retired police living in Sutherland Shire are invited to attend a special event on Retired Police Day on September 1.
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command is hosting the gathering at Club on East, 7 East Parade, Sutherland.
Retired Police Day is held on the first Thursday of September each year to honour the contribution, sacrifice and ongoing legacy of retired NSW police officers.
It also provides an opportunity for retired officers to meet and mix with some of those who are serving at present.
A retired police officer is defined as a former member of the NSW Police Force who
The event will run from 10am to 11.30am and morning tea will be provided.
Parking is available in the club car park or on the street.
To confirm attendance, eligible retired police are asked to register their details by calling the administrative staff at Sutherland Police Station on 9542-0808 during business hours.
The period for registration will close at midday on Tuesday August 26.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
