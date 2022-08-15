St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Special event at Sutherland for Retired Police Day on September 1

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:40pm
Event for shire's retired police

Retired police living in Sutherland Shire are invited to attend a special event on Retired Police Day on September 1.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

