A large number of speakers are expected when a planning panel meets today (Tuesday) to decide whether a hotel should be allowed in a new development on the edge of Monro Park at Cronulla.
The development application for what is officially described as "a pub" is the last on an agenda of four development applications (DAs) due to be determined by Sutherland Shire Planning Panel.
Advertisement
The public meeting, which will be held electronically, will start at 3.30pm and can be watched online.
The four-member panel will comprise the chair, two other planning experts and a community representative.
People wishing to address the meeting were required to register by August 12.
President of North Cronulla & Woolooware Precinct Committee, Marilyn Urch has complained to the council and state government that submitters were not sent a copy of the council assessment report or directed to extra documents added by the applicant on July 19-20 to the online DA.
Ms Urch also claimed the breakdown of submissions received by the council did not present an accurate picture of community views.
A total of 509 submissions were received, of which 88 objected to the DA.
Ms Urch said the 88 objections "represent hundreds of unit dwellers surrounding the site".
"When council receives a substantial DA, they advise neighbours: 'Should you wish to object to the proposed development, you must clearly specify the grounds of your objection' ," she said.
"It is a difficult task to prepare a detailed submission from hundreds of pages of consultants' reports, therefore some unit blocks appoint a technical person to object on behalf of the residents."
Ms Urch said the large number of supporters were derived from the website of the proposed operator, which "painted a glowing picture, with no mention of the gambling area and large bar which would occupy 59 per cent of the internal ground floor space".
Ms Urch said a Change.org petition to "Save Monro Park", had 4623 objections.
RELATED:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.