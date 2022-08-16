A former Baptist Church at Oyster Bay will be brought back to life as a stylish, four bedroom, split-level home with swimming pool and granny flat under plans lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
The property, on the corner of Caravan Head Road and Highview Crescent, sold at auction for $1.43 million in October 2021
The development application (DA) proposes alterations and additions to the two buildings on the 562 square metre site to create a new principal dwelling, comprising two split storeys across the two buildings, with a new connecting wing.
A granny flat is also inserted into the existing building fabric.
The DA said the proposed new dwellings demonstrated "a high level of architectural design" and would be "softened and complemented by quality trees, shrubs and groundcovers".
"Notably, the proposal also results in a technical reduction in FSR (floor space ratio) to that which exists," the DA said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
