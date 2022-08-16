Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: The power of early childhood education

In the June budget, the NSW Government also committed more than $5.8 billion over 10 years to begin the delivery of universal free pre-Kindergarten for all children in NSW by 2030. Along with Victoria, NSW will be the first place in Australia to make such an investment. This will introduce a whole year of education prior to traditional kindergarten and after the traditional preschool years. The NSW Government will soon establish pilots following consultation with stakeholders. This additional year of learning will implement the valuable play-based model of early childhood education and care that focuses on physical, cognitive, social, emotional and language development, helping provide a seamless transition into kindergarten.