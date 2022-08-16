St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: The power of early childhood education

By Mark Speakman
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman.

Babies are born ready to learn with around 90% of brain development occurring in the first five years of a child's life. Early brain development affects a child's ability to learn. So if we're to give children the best chance to succeed in life, education needs to start young.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.