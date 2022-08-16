Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: The power of early childhood education

Babies are born ready to learn with around 90% of brain development occurring in the first five years of a child's life. Early brain development affects a child's ability to learn. So if we're to give children the best chance to succeed in life, education needs to start young.
Research also shows that children who participate in quality preschool programs are more likely to arrive at school equipped with the social, cognitive and emotional skills they need to help them to continue learning. These benefits extend well beyond primary school; children who receive quality early childhood education are more likely to get better results at school and earn more across their lifetime.
In 2019 the NSW Government implemented the Strong Start subsidy to ensure 600 hours of universal early childhood education for children before entering primary school.
When this subsidy finishes at the end of this year, the NSW Government will invest $1.3 billion over 4 years to provide fee-relief for families with children in preschool. This means families will save up to $4,000 a year for children aged three to five in community and mobile preschools. The new program will provide community and mobile preschools and public preschools with sustainable long-term funding to deliver 600 hours of low, or no cost, preschool to eligible children.
In the June budget, the NSW Government also committed more than $5.8 billion over 10 years to begin the delivery of universal free pre-Kindergarten for all children in NSW by 2030. Along with Victoria, NSW will be the first place in Australia to make such an investment. This will introduce a whole year of education prior to traditional kindergarten and after the traditional preschool years. The NSW Government will soon establish pilots following consultation with stakeholders. This additional year of learning will implement the valuable play-based model of early childhood education and care that focuses on physical, cognitive, social, emotional and language development, helping provide a seamless transition into kindergarten.
These nation leading reforms and relief packages aren't possible without dedicated and hard-working early childhood educators. COVID-19 presented many challenges for these educators, but the overwhelming majority persevered and acted as a beacon of support for our children.
To quote Nelson Mandela, "education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world".
The NSW Government is committed to providing children every opportunity to change the world they inherit through nation leading reforms aimed at securing a brighter future for the coming generations.
