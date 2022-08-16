St George winner will pay-off the mortgage after Lotteries win

A St George woman is going to pay-off her mortgage after winning the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10644.
Her winning entry of one random number was purchased at Forest Road Newsagency, 308 Forest Road, Hurstville
Confirming her surprize win with an official from The Lott, the winner said, "I saw the email and noticed that it didn't notify me of my actual prize, so I had a feeling it might be big. I spent some time trying to calm down.
"I was actually on my way to the newsagency to look into it. This is the most I've ever won," the winner said.
"I've been playing lotteries for about seven years now. I don't play a lot, but I like to buy a ticket every now and again.
"I only recently started playing Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot. I'm going to pay-off my mortgage. I am just so grateful.
"People always ask me why I bother purchasing tickets here and there, but I always say you've gotta be in it to win it!
"I always believed there was a possibility that something could come of it."
Forest Road Newsagency team said they were thrilled to have sold a 1st Prize winning entry and wished their winner a warm congratulations and all the best for their future.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $13.25 million for draw 1586, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $22.90 million for draw 10647.
