House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 5 | Car 3
Advertisement
The epitome of absolute beachfront living, this bayside residence showcases a contemporary blend of creative design and effortless indoor/outdoor living.
Listing agents Laura McKay and Mitchell Wynn from Highland said, "This is the ultimate family home offering a rare street to beachfront parcel of 796sqm land and creates a lifestyle opportunity that is unmatched in outlook or position.
"The home embraces uninterrupted views over the Gunnamatta Bay, this is a rare opportunity in Cronulla's most exclusive street."
An impressive open-plan layout with multiple formal and casual living areas over five levels indicates the sheer size of this expansive haven. A wide entertainer's balcony offers views overlooking the water and level lawns that lead to the water's edge, framed by low-maintenance gardens.
Relax around a sun-drenched pool that shares those spectacular views and a large entertaining zone that leads directly out to the beach.
A luxurious master retreat, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite leads to a covered balcony whilst the home has five other generously sized bedrooms. A stunning self-contained entertainer's beach house sits to the rear of the property.
Laura said, "It is set in a prime bayside location, only a walk to popular restaurants, Cronulla mall, beaches, surf and parks."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.