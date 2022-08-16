Oatley 101 Society of Artists prepare for annual spring exhibition

With Spring almost here, the members of the Oatley 101 Society of Artists are preparing a very warm welcome for lovers of art.
The society's annual Spring Art Exhibition wil be held on Saturday and Sunday the 10th and 11th of September at the 1st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West.
The display of paintings will include traditional artwork plus, contemporary and abstract paintings in a variety of mediums including oil, watercolour, acrylic, pastel, mixed media and drawing.
"All paintings will be for sale giving visitors to theExhibition the opportunity to purchase paintings of the highest standard," Oatley 101 Society of Artists Inc promotions officer Shirley Hagarty said.
"Visitors are invited to join us for a tea or coffee while soaking up the atmosphere at the Exhibition, and consider that our members continue to produce, and show, quality art for our local art lovers.
"The Society is finally returning to its regular activities, which include the Monday night Life Drawing Group, the Portrait Group, En Plein Air Painters, Sunday workshops and the Wednesday Social Painters, all now fully operational."
Details of the Oatley 101 Society of Artists, and all its activities, can be seen when you visit their website at - www.oatley101.com
