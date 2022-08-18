During the month of September, it will be all about 'moving for Moses' as part of an annual campaign that raises money for cerebral palsy.
The Jones family from Sylvania Waters will march with all their might in any way they can for Moses, 22, who was born with the condition.
They are encouraging the community to get behind the 'STEPtember' initiative, which they supported for the first time in 2021.
Joined by his mother Renee and younger brothers Aramis, 14, and Noah, 12, Moses will be the reason to push forward with this year's goal of smashing last year's goal of $17,000.
Moses was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a nine-month-old baby, following a complicated birth.
He has athetoid/dyskinetic cerebral palsy, which affects his upper and lower limbs, and is non-verbal.
The most common physical disability in childhood, cerebral palsy is caused by damage to the developing brain either during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It directly affects a person's movement and posture for life.
When he's not playing soccer, trampolining, playing with his dogs, going to the movies or hanging out at the park, Moses, is gearing up to take 10,000 steps a day for the cause.
The 'steps' can entail any type of physical movement.
This year money raised will go towards identifying babies at risk of cerebral palsy and providing early intervention therapies during critical early days of development. It will also be used for giving children greater access to clinical support and therapy.
Mrs Jones said STEPtember was an important event that resonated with her family.
"It came about during the long lockdown last year. The boys wanted to connect to the community, keep positive and keep physical," she said.
"This fundraiser was on brand with us, and Moses's little brothers have run with it in an endearing way, asking me how much the scientists need to cure CP. It made us feel purposeful and have a means to look after others."
A challenging childhood was no barrier to the family's enthusiasm to help contribute to change, she said.
"A little boy who didn't walk, can't talk and didn't meet all those milestones, to being able to take a few steps...the rehabilitation he gets helps him reach life goals and that makes me so happy that we are helping to change the statistic," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
