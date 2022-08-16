St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Keeping tabs on tabbies to be easier under new council Animals Policy

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:23am
Georges River Council adopted its Keeping of Animals Policy in 2020, the result of the harmonisation of two existing policies from the former Kogarah and Hurstville Councils. The only proposed change to the draft Policy 2022 is the reintroduction of requirements to limit the numbers of cats following a verified complaint.

A new draft Keeping of Animals Policy for the Georges River Local Government Area will limit the number of cats allowed to be kept on a residential property if there is a complaint received by the council.

