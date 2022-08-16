St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Craig Kelly facing fines over UAP signage in Hughes electorate

By By Miklos Bolza
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:43am
Craig kelly campaigning at Jannali station during this year'selection.

Former Hughes MP Craig Kelly could be hit with civil penalties over signs displayed while campaigning for the United Australia Party before this year's federal election.

