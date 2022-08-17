Several schools across the region will benefit from improvements to their facilities, thanks to a $148 million investment across the state, earmarked in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.
The following schools will receive funding under the Minor Capital Works program to make upgrades and improvements to learning facilities:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
