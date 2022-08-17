St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Improved school facilities for students as part of 2022/2023 NSW Budget

By Eva Kolimar
August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Infrastructure improvements: Blakehurst High School is among the schools that benefit from upgrades.

Several schools across the region will benefit from improvements to their facilities, thanks to a $148 million investment across the state, earmarked in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.

