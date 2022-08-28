For almost 50 years, general practitioner Keschev Achar has been treating patients with one simple motto - listen, investigate, explain. It is these simple steps that he says makes a good doctor.
But having recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, the dedicated GP says even good doctors have to hang up their stethoscope.
Calling it quits after 47 years, Dr Achar was given a warm send-off at his Sutherland practice on Old Princes Highway this month.
Dr Achar arrived in Sutherland in 1965, originally coming from southern India. He worked in a practice on East Parade, and has lived in Oyster Bay, Sylvania, Bangor and Blakehurst, before moving to Little Bay in Sydney's east.
He began working in country hospitals on the north coast of NSW, in Kempsey, where he practiced for 12 months, followed by caring for patients on the NSW/Victoria border for a year.
"It was very different," Dr Achar said. "Especially being only doctor in town. The highways were busy with accidents. The closest big hospital was Swan Hill, about 80 kilometres away."
He says GP work was always his calling. "I wanted to be GP. I'm not very keen on any specialisation because as a GP we are the ones who look after every part of medicine," he said.
Described by his patients as always accurate, calming, caring, reassuring and helpful, Dr Achar still held onto paper files on each patients, stored in separate envelopes.
Giving patients access to medical care was a priority. "My practice has always been bulk-billed. In between we started charging about $5 extra for patient but later on it was too much hassle, so I continue bulk-billing," he said.
Family has also part-followed in Dr Achar's footsteps. One of his daughters (he has two) is also a doctor.
"She now works in a practice in Rose Bay but she worked with me for more than 10 years at Sutherland. My other daughter is an accountant."
Many of Dr Achar's patients have become long-time friends, he said. "Some patients are with me for more than 30 years. I don't have too many young patients anymore," he said. "Now all my patients are geriatrics like me. I enjoyed my GP work, all my patients are like friends after all of these years."
The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop Dr Achar from retiring - but rather propelled him to push on during a challenging time. "It's a little bit of what was worrying me - I'm ageing, and we didn't know much about how COVID-19 affects you. But I thought there is no point in retiring then, so I just worked as usual. My patients needed me," he said.
"A good doctor is there to listen to the patient - to see what they want, to try to make sure they feel better, to investigate and understand their feelings and it's important to spend time with them."
But other parts of life are stepping in. "It's time to hang up. I'm really feeling my age. It's the right thing to stop working," Dr Achar said. "I was working only three days a week but I will miss my routine of coming to the surgery. I will spend time with my wife, friends and four grandchildren."
