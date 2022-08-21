With the happy wag of a tail and pricked up ears, Winnie has adapted to classroom life like a duck to water - or in this case, like a dog to a bone.
She is the latest addition to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Oatley.
Winnie the well-being dog is provided by Dogs Connect, an organisation that assists the community through its mental health program.
She isn't a therapy dog, but rather a four-legged friend designed to reduce stress and anxiety, boost school attendance, build communication and interaction, teach leadership and responsibility and support children affected by trauma.
Well-being dogs can also be used for literacy programs, where children may be less self-conscious reading to a dog than to their peers or a teacher.
St Joseph's Principal, Kylie Brakel, says Winnie has been a natural fit with students.
"We wanted to think creatively about improving the well-being of the students, staff and families," she said.
"The name Winnie means 'gentle friend' and 'peacemaker.' Her role within the school is to build social and emotional skills. She has already brought positivity and happiness to our school."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
