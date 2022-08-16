St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council identifies 17 potential sites for new off-leash dog parks in shire and invites feedback

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:20am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign advising of the off-leash dog parks consultation at Miranda Park, which on the list of potential sites.

Community comment is being invited on 17 potential sites for new off-leash dog parks in Sutherland Shire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.