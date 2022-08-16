Community comment is being invited on 17 potential sites for new off-leash dog parks in Sutherland Shire.
All but one of the sites are within five "priority areas" - Caringbah / Lilli Pilli, Sylvania / Taren Point, Woronora Heights, Illawong / Alfords Point and Menai /Bangor.
There are six existing park or beach off-leash dog areas in the shire, and another planned for Heathcote Oval.
The council's open space strategy aims to provide one within 5km of most homes.
Site options include new, fully fenced spaces or shared use of sports fields at specified times.
The council says the shared use model is already being used at two sports ovals, and has been utilised successful in other local government areas.
"Our community has one of the highest rates of dog ownership in NSW, and this has grown significantly in recent years," a council statement said.
"Dog exercise is an important part of responsible pet ownership."
Potential sites in the five priority areas are:
Caringbah/ Lilli Pilli
Sylvania / Taren Point:
Illawong / Alfords Point:
Menai/Bangor:
Woronora Heights:
Grays Point
Another site, which is not in a priority area, has also been identified:
The consultation period runs until September 19.
Visit the Join the Conversation page on the council's website:
https://jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/planning-for-off-leash-dog-parks
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
