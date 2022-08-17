Police raid Brighton-Le-Sands home in investigation into alleged grant fraud syndicate

A Brighton-Le-Sands home was searched by police attached to the Financial Crimes Squad this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged grant fraud syndicate.
Three men have been arrested by Financial Crime Squad detectives over their alleged roles in a criminal syndicate which obtained more than $1.3 million through fraudulent NSW Government grant applications.
In November 2021, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad and all Sydney Metropolitan Regions, established Strike Force Sainsbery to investigate fraudulent applications made against NSW Government financial relief schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
Since that time, investigators have laid 396 charges against 48 people for allegedly defrauding these schemes. All remain before the courts.
Service NSW Fraud Response Unit is also assisting Strike Force Sainsbery.
As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force investigators uncovered an alleged criminal syndicate involved in numerous fraudulent claims of NSW Government support payments.
Following extensive investigations, detectives - assisted by South West Metropolitan Operations Support Group (OSG) - executed search warrants at homes in Brighton-Le-Sands, Mascot, Lakemba and Roselands - from 6am today (Wednesday 17 Augus).
Additionally, police executed further search warrants at businesses in Lakemba.
During the searches, police seized cash, electronic devices, and documentation, all of which will undergo further forensic examination.
Three men - aged 34, 39 and 51 - were arrested and taken to local police stations, where it's expected they will be charged over their alleged roles in the syndicate.
Inquiries continue.
Anyone with information about fraudulent activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
