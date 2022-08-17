Charlette Ginu of Beverly Hills is among the finalists from across NSW and QLD who will compete in the 2022 Senior Singer of the Year in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddford finals.
Held on September 11 at Petersham RSL, talented contemporary singers will take to the stage and express their vocal talent.
Charlotte will perform two songs to showcase vocal ability, delivery, originality of style, stagecraft, and overall presentation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
