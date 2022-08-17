St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Beverly Hills talent competes for Senior Singer of the Year in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddford finals

EK
By Eva Kolimar
August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Making an impression: Charlotte Ginu at the eisteddfod heats.

Charlette Ginu of Beverly Hills is among the finalists from across NSW and QLD who will compete in the 2022 Senior Singer of the Year in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddford finals.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

