All-weather entertaining

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Advertisement
AUCTION: Sat, Sept 3 at noon (price guide $1.55 million)
AGENCY: Highland Property, 9542 4240
AGENT: Peter Cox, 0404 025 527
INSPECT: Sat, 1-1.30pm
Exuding a sense of understated luxury with an emphasis on detail and flow, this home on 645sqm has been transformed into a tropical retreat with timber and stone complemented by bespoke finishes.
The interiors are tastefully appointed and create a seamless connection between inside and out while the private backyard is enhanced with a white-washed timber deck overlooking the saltwater pool, outdoor shower and established garden.
"This home has a beautiful Hamptons feel and great street appeal," agent Peter Cox said.
A spacious lounge/dining space welcomes northern light and cross-flow ventilation before leading out to an elevated all-season deck to an established child-friendly lawn that borders the lagoon-style swimming pool.
Inside the home lies a chic full bathroom and an island kitchen with waterfall stone benchtops and gourmet gas appliances - also air-conditioning, fans, downlights, timber floorboards and plantation shutters.
Three double bedrooms with the bonus of a detached retreat/fourth bedroom. A single carport and ample off-street parking in a quiet cul-de-sac too.
Peter added, "It is in a sought-after pocket of Kirrawee with cafes, restaurants and shops and within walking distance to schools and train station."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.