Two new off-leash dog areas to be trialled at Georges River

Georges River dog-owners will have two new off-leash dog parks for spring, if a recommendation of the council's assets and infrastructure committee is adopted.
The committed has recommended that the council support a trial for off-leash dog parks at Merv Lynch Reserve, Beverly Hills and Hurstville Park, Hurstville.
If supported by the council it will mean the existing playground at Hurstville Park will be decommissioned to allow the trial at this location.
The council will undertake community consultation prior to the commencement of the trail for off-leash dog parks at the specified locations, including the decommissioning of the playground.
Under the NSW Companion Animals Act, Councils are required to provide at least one designated dog off-leash area within their local government area.
Georges River Council currently provides nine designated dog off-leash areas, located across Peakhurst, Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards.
But there are no dog off-leash areas in either Mortdale or Hurstville Wards.
Earlier this year, a community request was submitted to Councillor Nancy Liu to consider Gifford Park, Penshurst in the Mortdale Ward, as a potential location for an off-leash dog park.
But Gifford Park was deemed inappropriate as an off-leash trial site due to conflicting sport booking activities at the park.
Residents also approached the council about using the fenced playground in Hurstville Park on the corner of Gordon and Patrick Streets as an off-leash dog area which is in the Hurstville Ward.
Hurstville Park, built in 1994, is now out-of-date and costing the council more funds than it is worth to maintain, according to the council's report.
Merv Lynch Reserve was chosen for the trial due to its location being on the border of the Hurstville and Mortdale Wards and its suitability to accommodate an off-leash area with minimum impact to other users.
The committee's recommendation that Merv Lynch Reserve and Hurstville Park be trialled as off-leash areas was unanimously supported by the committee and will go to the next full council meeting to be endorsed.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
