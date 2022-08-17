St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Two new off-leash dog areas to be trialled at Georges River

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Residents with Councillor Nancy Liu, centre, in Hurstville Park earlier this year showing their support for an off-leash dog area in the park's playgorund.

Georges River dog-owners will have two new off-leash dog parks for spring, if a recommendation of the council's assets and infrastructure committee is adopted.

