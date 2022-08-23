Build your dream home in Blakehurst

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Perfectly positioned in one of Blakehurst's most popular streets, this level site is the ideal location to build the house of your dreams (STCA).
Offering approximately 620sqm of prime real estate, this rare parcel of land in Blakehurst has three street frontages, only one adjoining neighbour and a coveted northerly aspect for maximum sunshine.
The current property owner Nathan said the property sits on one of the highest points in Blakehurst.
"We can see the water from the rear at ground level," he said. "We love the area but we also love another area and it's time for us to move on."
This once in a lifetime opportunity offers a lifestyle of peace and privacy close to highly regarded schools for all stages and also has transport and shops nearby.
Local cafes and eateries are waiting to be explored as well as nearby waterways, parks and bushland.
The current small home is uninhabitable and this property will be sold as land value only.
Enjoy living among quality homes in a family friendly neighbourhood where you can create a lifestyle of style and convenience - a great investment and one to be enjoyed for years to come.
Nathan said this home would suit "a buyer who wants long term fortune, happiness and health for their family."
