A project in partnership between six Sydney primary schools and the Georges River Keeper team has launched in Sutherland Shire this week.
Schools will take their anti-littering messages to the street as part of the 'Zero Litter program developed by Georges Riverkeeper with funding from the Federal Government.
The collaborative initiative provides environmental education aligned to the NSW curriculum about storm water pollution, and encourages pupils to look for solutions to reduce litter flowing to the river.
As part of the project, children create designs for artworks that will be painted on footpaths near drains, and will star in campaign videos.
The street art developed for the campaign features the innovative use of Augmented Reality technology which enables people to scan a QR code to interact with a virtual long-neck turtle called 'Zero', one of the native animals found in the river that is threatened by pollution.
'Zero Litter in Georges River' lessons were developed in collaboration with Georges River Environment Education Centre are available for any school to access for free via a google site.
The first pieces of street art appeared at Como Pleasure Grounds this week, and Como Public School students' video message has been first to go live on the project website.
More will to follow across the Georges River catchment in the next six months as the schools, including also Connells Point Public School, complete the education program with the support of councils.
"Most of the pollution in the Georges River flows there through a network of connected storm water pits and pipes, so we need to stop waste, litter and pollution from ending up in the local street and carpark gutter," Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager Scott Reyes said.
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Carmelo Pesce, said it was great to see enthusiastic youngsters take a keen interest in learning more about their environment, and helping to play their part in protecting the Georges River.
"We are fortunate here in the Sutherland Shire to be surrounded by beautiful waterways that not only support local wildlife, but also provide incredible recreational opportunities for our whole community to enjoy," he said.
"Council is delighted to support this collaborative project which will encourage further awareness of the importance of keeping our parks, streets, and waterways healthy and clean for generations to come."
Georges Riverkeeper has been in operation for 40 years coordinating projects on behalf of its member councils and advocating for better river management practices across the broader catchment.
Long running programs focus on water quality monitoring and research, rubbish collection and bush regeneration, storm water advocacy and community education.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
