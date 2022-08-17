St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cerebral Palsy Alliance speech therapist and The University of Sydney PhD student wins '3 Minute Thesis' competition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:13pm
Standout study: The University of Sydney PhD student and senior speech pathologist from Cerebral Palsy Alliance at Penshurst, Amanda Khamis (pictured fourth from left) won a thesis competition for her innovative study into infants and a swallowing/chewing condition.

A senior speech pathologist who works at a major therapy centre at Penshurst has won a competition hosted by the University of Sydney.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

