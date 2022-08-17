A senior speech pathologist who works at a major therapy centre at Penshurst has won a competition hosted by the University of Sydney.
Amanda Khamis from the Celebral Palsy Alliance is a PhD candidate. She impressed with her research as part of the institute's '3 Minute Thesis' competition.
Her study examined dysphagia, is a condition that makes chewing and swallowing difficult or impossible.
About 50 per cent of people with cerebral palsy have dysphagia, and one in three will experience the condition in their lives.
Ms Khamis's research is pioneering a new treatment that is leading to better outcomes for infants with dysphagia.
The international competition is designed for higher degree research students, challenging them to quickly share the importance of their thesis to an audience unfamiliar with the field of research - what they're doing, why it matters, and what they hope to achieve.
After triumphing in the university's School of Medicine and Health competition earlier this month, Ms Khamis's thesis went up against the best and brightest PhD students from seven other faculties.
Her research, titled ''I-EAT, you eat, but can we all eat? Feeding therapy for babies with cerebral palsy and dysphagia', was judged as the outstanding thesis in a competitive field of research students from faculties including engineering, science, business and law.
Ms Khamis's research tests the best ways to help babies with cerebral palsy and dysphagia to learn to eat and drink safely and efficiently.
The world-first Intensive Early Active Treatment therapy program harnesses the principle of neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to change and learn in the rapid development of early life.
This evidence-based program showed promising early results, with infants who were supported by I-EAT therapy achieving better eating and swallowing outcomes than in standard care.
A speech pathologist at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance since 2011, Ms Khamis is also a recipient of a Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation grant to support her PhD research.
"Amanda's research into better dysphagia treatment is incredibly important work that will have real, positive impacts for young people with cerebral palsy and their families," Chief Executive of Cerebral Palsy Alliance, Rob White, said.
Ms Khamis will advance to the Asia-Pacific '3 Minute Thesis' finals in October.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
