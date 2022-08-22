St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Point Preschool wins NSW Little Scientists STEM Award 2022 for intriguing sandpit find

By Eva Kolimar
August 22 2022
Lucky dip: Nella, Hugo and Ashton from The Point Preschool with the coral sandpit find. The mysterious object inspired a winning preschool project. Picture: John Veage

A "spectacular find" that was buried in a preschool sandpit was the key to unlocking a mystery, which eventuated into a NSW project win.

