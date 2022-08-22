A "spectacular find" that was buried in a preschool sandpit was the key to unlocking a mystery, which eventuated into a NSW project win.
Children at The Point Preschool in Oyster Bay were the centre of attention this year, when one of the kids found quite an interesting object hidden under the pit's timber floorboards.
Four-year-old Ashton discovered the item while he was digging in the sand in March, looking for 'dinosaur fossils'.
After months of investigation, research, exploration and wondering, with the help of an expert from the Australian Museum, educators revealed that it was a piece of coral skeleton from The Great Barrier Reef.
"How it got there is mystery - maybe it came from a sand delivery but we can't be sure," Preschool Director, Catherine Lee, said.
"The children were immediately curious and shared their theories as to what it could be. They wanted to dig deeper and find more answers.
"Scientists asked them to weigh, measure and document their find.
"It inspired the children to make a movie and a musical featuring the coral, and they were learning about way to save the reef."
For its child-led inquiry project, the preschool won the NSW Winner of the Little Scientists STEM Award 2022
"We know our children are filled with wonder, awe, curiosity and delight [but] our project showcased them as competent and enthusiastic learners," Ms Lee said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
