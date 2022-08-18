A man has been charged with dealing with proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug after police searched his property at Peakhurst.
On July 19, Officers attached to the St George Mid-Level Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the residence after investigations under Strike Force RIGVU commenced.
Australian currency, prohibited drugs (methamphetamine and GBL), along with items commonly used in the supply of prohibited drugs, were seized.
On August 11, a 32-year-old Peakhurst man was arrested in relation to investigations.
The man is the second person charged in relation to investigations under Strike Force RIGVU.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
