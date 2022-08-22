A love of teaching coupled with niche knowledge of the science space made presented a powerful pairing for Menai High School teacher, Ann Hanna.
A chance opportunity to cover some senior biology classes while another teacher was on leave was the start of her scientific journey.
Being inspired by seeing children's faces light up with each new discovery made in a primary school's 'Gifted and Talented' enrichment program, Ms Hanna made the switch into secondary schooling, and has taught science in high school since 2015.
She said the way to teach students was moving from engagement to questioning the world.
"The challenges in teaching science are gradually shifting away from how to engage students towards trying to teach students to critique what they hear in the media and see on social media platforms," she said.
"Students are swamped with misinformation daily and are navigating their way through an increasingly complex landscape. On social media they read about apparent cures for this and that, and our job is to teach them to wade through that information to extract the truth. Our role as science teachers is becoming so much more critical in supporting the foundation of a scientifically literate society."
Studying science she says, is an excellent way for students to build capacity for critical thinking and reflection.
"Students who study science enter the world with higher order thinking skills, and the confidence to analyse situations and sources, ready to solve problems, no matter the context," Ms Hanna said. "These are valuable and highly transferable skills that go beyond science."
For instance, climate change and its effects on the natural world, plus COVID-19 gave great material for thought in the classroom, she said.
"We need scientists addressing our pressing environmental challenges, the ongoing threats of various viruses and potential for new pandemics," Ms Hanna said.
"Every person plays a role through the choices they make every day. A solid scientific grounding will equip us as citizens to face and overcome these challenges together."
Her students delve into research projects including ones for 'Genius Hour', which provide students with the chance to tackle a 'passion project', and ask questions and learn from their mistakes. The interest from female students at the school in particular, is also growing.
"Nothing beats the 'aha' moments for either the student making the discovery or their teacher enjoying the moment," Ms Hanna said.
"One thing I've loved seeing is the increasing uptake of physics by girls in particular. A few years ago, we would only have one to two girls in the class of 24 students, but this has steadily increased now to 10 girls in the current year 11 class. It's wonderful to see that physics is no longer viewed stereotypically as a male-dominated field."
Her science extension students have also had national and international success. One of Menai's recent students, Tahlia, completed a project that examined how increasing carbon dioxide concentration would affect the development of antibiotic resistance. She competed in an international competition, a virtual engineering fair, and placed third in the world. Also, Sarah Arnold worked with Garvan Institute founders to learn about how lactate concentrations affects cancer cells. She was selected to present at the Explore conference at Macquarie University in September.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
