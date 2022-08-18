Riverwood Estate plan described as 'bad fit' for community

Plans to upzone the Riverwood Estate to add thousands of new residents to the area have been criticised as a 'bad fit' by Oatley MP, Mark Coure.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate which provides for the construction of 3,900 dwellings, - adding 2,900 additional dwellings to the 30ha area in buildings ranging from three to 12-storeys.
"This plan is a bad fit for the local community," Mr Coure said.
"Riverwood's roads and infrastructure are not suited to handle a surge of so many additional residentsd," he said.
"Parking already remains a challenge in Riverwood. This new development would significantly exacerbate this issue by adding even more cars onto our already crowded local streets."
The Minister for Planning declared Riverwood a State Significant Precinct in March, 2021, meaning that the rezoning of the precinct will be by the State Government.
The plan calls for changes to density and building forms to facilitate a range of housing types.
Of these, 30 per cent, or 1,170 dwellings, would be social housing, replacing the current 1,000 social housing residences on the estate.
Streets will be realigned and there will five-hectares of new open spaces including two larger parks and three pocket parks.
The public have until September 11 to make submissions and the plan will be finalised in 2023.
Last week, Federal member for Banks, David Coleman called on the State Government to withdraw the latest master plan for the redevelopment of the Riverwood Estate, labelling it as 'completely inappropriate'.
"For some years I have been opposing the State Government's plan to radically increase the number of residents in the Riverwood area," he said.
"The State Government released its most recent plan, which would quadruple the number of residents in the area from about 1,500 now to more than 6,000.
"This would lead to substantially increased congestion, particularly around Belmore Road.
"The Plan would more than double the population of the area; it is completely wrong and must be withdrawn."
He urged resident to oppose the plan by signing his petition at: https://www.davidcoleman.com.au/riverwood-development.../
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
