St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Riverwood Estate plan described as 'bad fit' for community

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Land and Housing Corporation has prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate which provides for the construction of 3,900 dwellings ranging from three to 12-storeys.

Plans to upzone the Riverwood Estate to add thousands of new residents to the area have been criticised as a 'bad fit' by Oatley MP, Mark Coure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.