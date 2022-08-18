Lieutenant Commander William Hancock of Training Ship Sirius retires after 60 years service

The Navy Cadet Unit, Training Ship (TS) Sirius farewelled their executive officer, Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) William Hancock ANC, who retired after over 60 years of service, in the Australian Navy Cadets as both a cadet and a staff member.
He was farewelled at the tri-service base in Beach Street, Rockdale, on July 30.
Advertisement
LCDR Hancock joined the Australian Sea Cadet Corps (now ANC) in 1960 as a Cadet Recruit and transferred as a staff member in 1965.
Throughout his 57 years as a staff member he has been the Commanding Officer of four units, area staff officer of NSW and Flotilla Commander of both Reliance and Investigator Flotillas.
"LCDR Hancock, and the career he created has been one of service, selflessness, friendship and leadership," Cadet Petty Officer (CDTPO) Ben Bilek said.
"In 1960, petrol was 10c, Robert Menzies was prime minister, the population of Australia had just surpassed 10 million, Elvis Presley was being aired on radio and William Hancock was a recruit in the ANC.
"You can not be a great officer of cadets for self-interest. You must do it with the interest of developing young people, and undoubtably, that is what LCDR Hancock has accomplished.
"As the years passed by, while being the commanding officer of Training Ships Tobruk, Condamine, Hawkesbury and Sirius, and not to mention FLOTCOM of Reliance and Investigator flotillas, you have given your all, and it has shown.
"In particular, through all the lives you have impacted in a positive way. As a result of your tireless work, and your persistent commitment, a relaxing retirement is something you absolutely deserve.
"You will be surely missed. We wish you fair winds and following seas."
Navy Cadets at TS Sirius learn how to sail, navigate and gain skills in everything from IT, communications, cooking and first aid to drill and seamanship.
If you feel that your children, or grandchildren, aged between 13-18, would gain something, from being part of this organisation, contact with the Commanding Officer of TS Sirius, LEUT Margaret Allen at co.tssirius@cadetnet.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.