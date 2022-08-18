St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lieutenant Commander William Hancock of Training Ship Sirius retires after 60 years service

Updated August 18 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) William Hancock ANC, who retired after over 60 years of service, in the Australian Navy Cadets.

The Navy Cadet Unit, Training Ship (TS) Sirius farewelled their executive officer, Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) William Hancock ANC, who retired after over 60 years of service, in the Australian Navy Cadets as both a cadet and a staff member.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.