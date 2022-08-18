Police appeal for witnesses of Captain Cook Bridge crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Sydney's south last weekend.
About 3pm on Saturday 13 August, emergency services were called to Captain Cook Bridge, Taren Point, following a two-vehicle crash.
Advertisement
On arrival, police found a black Toyota Corolla travelling north and grey Mazda sedan travelling the opposite direction had collided.
The driver of the Corolla - a 17-year-old boy - and his passenger - a 16-year-old girl - were uninjured.
The driver of the Mazda - an 81-year-old man - and his passenger - an 80-year-old woman - were taken to hospital in a serious and critical condition respectively.
Officers attached to Cronulla Police Transport Command established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist police and an investigation has commenced into the circumstance surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Cronulla Police Transport Command on 02 9527 8119 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.