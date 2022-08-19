St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River plan to re-establish Alcohol Free Zones at six town centres

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
Under the Local Government Act, the council has the power to create Alcohol Free Zones along public roads and in public car parks.

Georges River Council is seeking submissions on the proposal to re-establish the Alcohol Free Zones (AFZ) in the Kogarah, Hurstville, Riverwood, Oatley, Penshurst and Mortdale town centres.

