Georges River plan to re-establish Alcohol Free Zones at six town centres

Georges River Council is seeking submissions on the proposal to re-establish the Alcohol Free Zones (AFZ) in the Kogarah, Hurstville, Riverwood, Oatley, Penshurst and Mortdale town centres.
The proposed Alcohol Free Zones are in operation 24 hours a day and prohibits the consumption of alcohol at any time within these zones.
The Alcohol Free Zones will not restrict outdoor dining licences where council approval has been granted.
They will be in force for the next four years.
The six AFZ are bounded by the streets as follows:
Kogarah CBD AFZ
Hurstville CBD AFZ
Riverwood Town Centre AFZ
Oatley Shopping Centre AFZ
Penshurst Shopping Centre AFZ
Mortdale Shopping Centre AFZ
The public can can provide feedback via a submission in the following ways:
Complete an online feedback form at www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Return a hard copy submission.
If returning a hard copy submission, quote SF22/4094 Council's Alcohol Free Zones at the beginning of your submission and return:
In person to Georges River Council Civic Centre or libraries
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481
Following the exhibition period and the receipt of public comments, this matter will be reported back to Council including submissions for final adoption.
Closing date and time for submissions is 5pm, Wednesday August 24.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
