Its been a stellar year for Endeavour Sports High School with 13 students this year selected to represent Australia.
The 13 come from six different sporting fields.
The success also extends to many others being selected for state teams, breaking records, obtaining professional contracts, as well as sports teams success.
Principal James Kozlowski said the school and staff are providing a pathway for students into elite sport and these students are proof.
"What pleases me is they are combining their sporting excellence with a strong commitment to their education, and a desire to be respected for the qualities they possess outside of sport, not just for their sports ability."
The students are Matthew Trainor,Cayde Herbert and Liam Cavanough (Baseball) Ivy Boothroyd ( Athletics) Chevy Stewart,Latisha Smythe( Rugby League) Harlym Jennings (Netball) Aimee Hall,Peta Trimis,Ayman Gulasi (Football) Jeff Guan (Golf) Annie Flack (Hockey) and Darren Sisman (Swimming)
Footballers Aimee Hall,Peta Trimis and Ayman Gulasi have just returned from Indonesia for the AFF U18 Championships.
Netballer Harlym Jennings said her Australian team has been chosen to go to a AIS camp next year.
"Im looking forward to it, its a great bonding experience and helps us get exposure for other teams "
Chevy Stewart and Latisha Smythe were chosen in the ARL teams to compete in Fiji.
Latisha who played in the game before State of Origin said it provides more opportunity to be noticed and its a great achievement for all students.
