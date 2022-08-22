Updated
An application to establish a hotel in the bottom two levels of a new development on the edge of Monro Park at Cronulla has been approved with a range of conditions.
Conditions cover the plan of management, noise from amplified music and poker machines, neighbourhood amenity and a stronger Green Travel Plan, which is needed because of the lack of parking.
The Feros Group, who will operate the hotel, had already decided not to seek to have live music.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel announced its unanimous decision on Monday, six days after hearing submissions at a public hearing.
The development named Parc includes five levels of office space above the food and drink premises, categorised as a "pub".
The panel said in a written decision it was "generally in agreement with council's assessment report and reasons for recommending conditional approval.
"In particular, the panel agreed that the proposed development is a permissible use and meets the objectives of the B3 Commercial Core zone and the Cronulla Centre Strategy and that the site is well located within the Cronulla Town Centre, accessible to Cronulla railway station and public transport and within an approved purpose-built commercial building," the panel said.
"The panel is satisfied that the additional conditions and revised layout, design elements and operational measures are now well considered to mitigate the potential impacts on neighbouring areas including residential apartments and Monro Park.
"The proposal is compliant with the extended hours of trade prescribed under the Sutherland Shire Development Control Plan 2015 (DCP)."
The panel said it had carefully considered the potential noise impacts from the proposed development and agreed that, based on the noise modelling, the proposal was capable of operating within the acceptable noise criteria subject to the design and operational recommendations contained in the noise assessment which are replicated as conditions of consent.
"However, given the level of concern regarding this issue, particularly from residents of nearby residential apartments, the panel imposed additional conditions of consent to further reduce the potential noise impacts and ensure that all required noise reduction measures are implemented."
"It was noted that the acoustic assessment was based on the assumption that the premises would have no live music and the panel agreed that this was appropriate given it was stated in the acoustic report and was the public expectation."
The panel said the car parking provision was less than the requirements in the DCP and less than the previous development consent issued for the commercial building.
"Nonetheless, the panel acknowledged the likely consequences on parking in the local street and imposed additional conditions of consent to reduce any potential impacts.
"These conditions require the applicant to strengthen the Green Travel Plan (including accessibility and provision in nearby car parking stations, consideration of car share provision, consideration of a community bus and other transport options for patrons) and provide a Traffic Warden (at least on Friday and Saturday evenings) to manage the successful dispersal of patrons to all forms of transport on Cronulla Street and ensure this activity is safe, efficient and well managed."
Conditions imposed on the management of the hotel include having a complaints register available for inspection by council officers at any time and a community liaison committee to meet every four months, to provide a forum for the community to discuss issues of concern.
Noise conditions include that amplified music must not be able to to be be heard within a habitable room in any residential premises, regardless of whether any door or window to that room is open.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
