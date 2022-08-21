Craig Laundy, whose family owns 30 hotels, including Northies at Cronulla, has made a late appeal for the proposed new venue next to Monro Park to be refused.
Mr Laundy warned that allowing the new hotel with just 17 car spots would "create a dangerous precedent" and "potentially stuff up" the traffic flow between south and north Cronulla.
Mr Laundy was a surprise speaker against the development application when the Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel met to determine it on Tuesday August 16.
An audio recording of the meeting was added to the council website on Friday.
The panel was expected to make public its decision by Friday, but it is still awaited.
Mr Laundy said the Sutherland Development Control Plan 2015 stated all development must satisfy the demands of parking generated with in its own site.
"This has been a long-held principle of council when it comes to licensed venues in the area," he said.
"This is a big pub. My family have other pubs besides Northies.
"I have dealt with Blacktown Council to build the Marsden Brewhouse, where I have 320 car spots.
"I have dealt with Penrith Council to recently open the Log Cabin with 212 car spots.
"They are the size of venues you are talking about for this site.
"I just think to have 17 car spots, it's just a crazy precedent because you are going to have 60-80 staff working in this venue on Fridays Saturdays and Sundays and, when you put patrons and cars on top of that, you are talking about potentially stuffing up the whole traffic flow from this spot all the way down to us at Northies."
Mr Laundy warned, "If you let it through, we might have a look at it too in this area".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
