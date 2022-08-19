Proposal for 170 units and supermarket at Ramsgate refused by South Sydney Planning Panel

The controversial Planning Proposal to rezone of a site in the middle of Ramsgate town centre for high density development has been refused by South Sydney Planning Panel.
Point Gate Developments lodged a DA to build a new retail and residential town centre at 193 to 199 Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate comprising 170 apartments in three towers of six, eight and nine-storeys, along with a Woolworths supermarket, 20 speciality shops and eating outlets, a community plaza and parking for 300 cars.
The developer sought a rezoning review by the South Sydney Planning Panel because Georges River Council has failed to indicate its support for the proposal 90 days after the request to prepare a planning proposal was submitted.
The South Sydney Planning Panel found there was inadequate justification provided to demonstrate the traffic impacts from the proposal could be managed.
It also found the proposed increase in height and floor space ratio was not adequately justified and the height and bulk was inconsistent with the proposed future character of the area.
Traffic generated and the impact on adjoining heritage properties were other outstanding issues that were not addressed by the Planning Proposal.
In its submission, Georges River Council said, "We acknowledge that the revised concept has evolved since it was originally lodged with Council and could provide significant material public benefit to the community which largely hinges off the proposed density.
"Notwithstanding, there are a number of concerns relating to the lack of site specific merit of the Planning Proposal.
"These matters need to be addressed and considered further before the proposed development could be supported.
"TfNSW feedback on the Planning Proposal raises concerns with regard to the traffic impacts and lack of evidence of consultation with Bayside Council in relation to a number of amendments required for traffic movements on Rocky Point Road.
"It is recommended that the Department of Planning and Environment not progress the Planning Proposal to a Gateway Determination stage until these concerns have been addressed."
In its submission, the Kogarah Bay Progress Association said the Planning Proposal would preempt Georges River Council's Commercial Centres Strategy which will assess which of the LGA's 48 commercial centres are suitable for expansion.
The KBPA said the Planning Proposal should be refused until that study is finalised.
It would set dangerous precedent for 'high density creep' in all the LGA's village centers.
Overshadowing, parking, traffic and the impact on the commercial viability of other businesses along Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate were other concerns.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
