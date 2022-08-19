St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Proposal for 170 units and supermarket at Ramsgate refused by South Sydney Planning Panel

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:59am
Point Gate Developments lodged a DA to build a new retail and residential town centre at 193 to 199 Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate.

The controversial Planning Proposal to rezone of a site in the middle of Ramsgate town centre for high density development has been refused by South Sydney Planning Panel.

