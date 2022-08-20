Weekly Wrap: Break and enters on the rise

Hello readers,
Police has put a call out for Shire residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to home security following a rise in break and enter offences in the area.
They say the majority of incidents occur after midnight, when home owners are sleeping. The targets seem to be wallets, handbags and other easy to carry valuables.
He suggested this needed to change.
"On the August 6-7 weekend, there were seven break-ins around the Yowie Bay area and a similar number of offences committed last Sunday night in the Burraneer Bay and Cronulla suburbs," Detective Inspector Van Akker said. "In the majority of cases, doors were left unlocked."
In other news this week, Cook MP and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced fire from numerous fronts after it was found he had secretly signed-on as co-head of five ministries during the pandemic, including health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.
There have been calls for Mr Morrison to apologize for not informing the parliament or the people of his actions; some have gone so far as to call for him to step down. We asked a clutch of his constituents how they felt about the issue during the week. See Wednesday's print edition of the Leader for their responses.
In somewhat less controversial news, Sutherland Hospital has received a national award from the Australian Patients Association.
The hospital was declared the Most Outstanding Metropolitan Hospital in Australia on August 18.
In development news, the controversial Planning Proposal to rezone of a site in the middle of Ramsgate town centre for high density development has been refused by South Sydney Planning Panel.
Point Gate Developments lodged a DA to build a new retail and residential town centre at 193 to 199 Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate comprising 170 apartments in three towers of six, eight and nine-storeys, along with a Woolworths supermarket, 20 speciality shops and eating outlets, a community plaza and parking for 300 cars.
The South Sydney Planning Panel found there was inadequate justification provided to demonstrate the traffic impacts from the proposal could be managed.
It also found the proposed increase in height and floor space ratio was not adequately justified and the height and bulk was inconsistent with the proposed future character of the area.
Signing off on a positive note, Hurstville Adventist Church has partnered with the Sydney City Mission and Lifestyle Centre to create a pop-up food pantry.
Entirely volunteer-run by church members, the weekly pop-up pantry hands out items including bread, canned vegetables, milk, rice, pasta, muesli bars, noodles, fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need.
As always, this is a mere snippet of the week's events. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
