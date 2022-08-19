A vibrant green liquid spotted seeping out of storm water pipes onto rocks and into the ocean on the southern end of Cronulla beach was at first glance, possible cause for alarm from passers-by.
But it appears to be relatively harmless, despite the bright green discolouration turning heads on Friday, August 19.
A spokeswoman from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said it appeared to be fluorescein dye, which is commonly used in plumbing/drain testing.
"Fluorescein has low toxicity but even small amounts can be highly visual and for this reason its use should always be minimised," she said.
The EPA did not receive any reports of chemical spills near the beach at Cronulla on August 19, she said.
EPA officers inspected the drain on Saturday morning and found no trace of the green discolouration.
If anyone wishes to report pollution, they are urged to contact the EPA's Environment Line on 131 555.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
